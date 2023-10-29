1 person injured after crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Sibert Road and Thompson Run Road at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

A sedan appears to have crashed into the passenger side of a car.

Crews closed Thompson Run Road while they responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group