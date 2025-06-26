SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tree fell on a vehicle in Shaler Township on Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of Vilsack Road and Morewood Road at 4:48 p.m.

Power lines were also knocked down. They did not come in contact with the vehicle but are scattered across the area.

Tree falls on vehicle in Shaler Township, closing stretch of busy road From Shaler Township Police Department

Initial reports indicated that one person was injured, but Shaler Township police say the vehicle’s occupants were not hurt.

Police say Vilsack Road is closed between Sunnyfield Drive and Mt. Royal Boulevard.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

