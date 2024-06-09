Local

1 person injured after vehicle crashes into creek in Beaver County

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers say the crash happened on Blockhouse Run Road in New Brighton.

Investigators say a vehicle crashed into a creek.

One person was flown to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

