1 person injured in crash on I-70 in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on I-70 in Westmoreland County.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said they were called to I-70 West near Exit 44 at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday.

They shared photos of a Honda CR-V with heavy damage to its front and back. Its front bumper was detached.

One person was taken to a hospital by Rostraver West Newtown Emergency Services. Firefighters said their injuries were minor.

