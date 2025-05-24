1 person injured in crash on Route 22 in Murrysville

One person was injured in a crash on Route 22 in Murrysville.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Tarr Hollow Road at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters were working on a KIA SUV when Channel 11 arrived. A second car was towed away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group