1 person injured in crash in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in South Park Township.

Members of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection of Brownsville Road and Cochran Mill Road Saturday evening.

Two vehicles had crashed there and no one was entrapped.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said a road closure was in place as crews cleaned up fluid and debris.

The road has since been reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group