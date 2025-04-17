1 person injured in crash in South Union Township

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in South Union Township.

Fayette County dispatchers said the crash happened in the area of Matthew Drive and McClelland Town Road at 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle appeared to have been pinned under a pickup truck.

Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

