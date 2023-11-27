Local

1 person injured in crash in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

1 person injured in crash in Westmoreland County 1 person injured in crash in Westmoreland County (Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LAWSON HEIGHTS, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Sunday.

According to Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 on Facebook, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 981 in Lawson Heights at around 6:07 p.m.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital by ambulance. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash on I-79 in Amwell Township
  • 2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023
  • Police issue warning about new feature on iOS 17
  • VIDEO: 5 teens assault, rob man walking on East Carson Street, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read