1 person injured in crash in Westmoreland County

LAWSON HEIGHTS, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Sunday.

According to Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 on Facebook, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 981 in Lawson Heights at around 6:07 p.m.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital by ambulance. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

