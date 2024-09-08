1 person injured in house fire in Carrick

Local

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in a house fire in Carrick.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the intersection of Minooka Street and Trost Avenue at 10:04 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was taken to a hospital at the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

