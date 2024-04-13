1 person injured in house fire in South Strabane Township

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke and flames poured out of part of a house in Washington County early Saturday morning.

The South Strabane Fire Department said its members were called to Munce Ridge Road at around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived they saw heavy smoke in the house and fire in the walls.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the second-story and first-floor kitchen.

During the battle with the flames, one firefighter sustained an injury and had to be taken to a hospital. Officials say the injury was minor and that the firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

Crews say a long driveway, difficulty accessing water and strong winds made the fire difficult to fight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group