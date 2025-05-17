1 person injured in motorcycle crash in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in Moon Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened at 12:20 p.m. on Friday at the 3500 block of University Blvd.

A Channel 11 photographer saw the bike resting on its side off the roadway.

The Moon Township Police Department said the motorcycle driver was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

University Blvd was closed southbound between the Sewickley Bridge to Thorn Run Road but has since reopened.

