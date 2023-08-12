Local

1 person injured in overnight crash on I-79

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hospitalized after an overnight crash on I-79.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on I-79 southbound near mile marker 74.5.

The crash caused a lane restriction, according to PennDOT.

Allegheny County 911 said one person was hospitalized following the crash. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

The crash cleared at around 1:48 a.m., PennDOT said.

