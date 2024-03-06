1 person injured in rollover crash near Rivers Casino

Local

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a rollover crash near Rivers Casino early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Reedsdale Street near the casino’s parking garage before 2 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a car upside down on a median.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for their injuries. There’s no word on their condition.

