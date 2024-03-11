Local

1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A vehicle crashed into a building in the 1400 block of West Liberty Avenue early Monday morning.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured early Monday in the city’s Beechview neighborhood when a vehicle crashed into a building.

It happened in the 1400 block of West Liberty Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer captured video of an SUV with extensive front-end damage.

The inbound lanes were temporarily closed while investigators were on scene. All lanes reopened by 4 a.m.

Officials told Channel 11 a person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bass Pro Shops announces plans for first Pittsburgh-area location
  • Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 2024 Academy Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates with 7 Oscars
  • VIDEO: Son of local advocate receives kidney after waiting over a year
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read