1 person inured in Richland Township crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash in Richland Township on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Gibsonia Road near Benedict Road at 7:08 p.m.

Almost two miles of Gibsonia Road were closed, from Ewalt Road to Route 8.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Channel 11 is working to get an update on the victim’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group