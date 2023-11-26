1 person taken to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailer on turnpike in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Westmoreland County.
The Strawpump Volunteer Fire Department said the crash involving a car and tractor-trailer happened overnight Friday into Saturday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
A crew from the department blocked the road while other first responders assisted the patient. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital and their current condition is unknown.
A photo posted on the department’s Facebook page shows a red car with significant rear-end damage.
