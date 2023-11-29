1 person taken to hospital after crashing into building in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into a building in Marshall Township Tuesday night.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 the car crashed into a commercial building in the 100 block of Fowler Road around 8:50 p.m.

The building houses several businesses, including Napa Prime Chophouse.

Officials said at least one person went to the hospital. There’s no word right now as to what caused the crash.

