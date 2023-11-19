Local

1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on McKnight Road

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

McKnight Road crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Ross Township was shut down Sunday morning after a rollover crash.

Northbound McKnight Road closed at the Babcock Boulevard offramp just after 9 a.m. while police and EMS responded to the crash.

The Ross Township Police Department says the driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash closed the northbound lanes for around an hour and caused significant traffic backups.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations
  • PHOTOS: Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations
  • Taylor Swift fan dies at her concert in Brazil; singer postpones show
  • VIDEO: Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read