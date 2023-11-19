1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Ross Township was shut down Sunday morning after a rollover crash.

Northbound McKnight Road closed at the Babcock Boulevard offramp just after 9 a.m. while police and EMS responded to the crash.

The Ross Township Police Department says the driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash closed the northbound lanes for around an hour and caused significant traffic backups.

