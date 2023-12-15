Local

1 person taken to hospital after school bus crash in Wilkins Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Wilkins Township.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened at the intersection of Roland Road and Brown Avenue at 8:51 a.m.

Woodland Hills School District superintendent Daniel Castagna told Channel 11 a car pulled out in front of the school bus at a red light.

Castagna also said no kids were hurt in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

