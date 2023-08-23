Local

1 taken to hospital from area of Allegheny River

By WPXI.com News Staff

River rescue First responders were called to an area near the Allegheny River under the 16th Street Bridge on Tuesday night.

First responders took one person to a local hospital after they were called to the Allegheny River on Tuesday night.

Officials told Channel 11 the call came in around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 300 Heinz St., near the 16th Street Bridge.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of first responders under the bridge.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and are waiting to hear back.

