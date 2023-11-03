1 taken into custody after SWAT responds to Pittsburgh highrise

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken into custody this morning after SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh apartment building.

A man with active warrants was barricaded in an apartment along Pressley Street in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

Officers were called to the highrise just before 4:30 a.m. for a report that the man was seen going into the apartment. He had recently made threats to building security that he had at least one gun, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of SWAT members setting up in the Giant Eagle parking lot.

SWAT officers made contact and the man surrendered around 5:35 a.m., a public safety official told Channel 11. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group