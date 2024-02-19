Local

1 taken into custody in connection to suspected arson in South Side

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken into custody in connection to a suspected arson in the South Side overnight.

Officers responding to the 900 block of Bingham Street for a suspected burglary found a male suspect holding a rock and a lighter and attempting to flee, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report. He was detained as officers discovered a bed on fire in a vacant apartment.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire extinguished the fire.

The investigation continues.

