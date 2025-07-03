10 dogs found abandoned along back road in Somerset County

A group of dogs was rescued after being found abandoned on a back road in Somerset County on Tuesday.

The Somerset County Animal Response Team says state troopers asked them to help with a group of nine small dogs of varying breeds and ages that they were in the process of capturing.

Eight of the dogs were quickly captured and taken back to state policle barracks. The CART team stayed behind to try and find the ninth dog, but instead found a new missing pup. This one was trapped in a beaver dam.

After “intense searching, wading and climbing," the dog was rescued safely.

The final dog was trapped late Tuesday evening.

The dogs are now in the care of Abby’s Angels Animal Haven.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group