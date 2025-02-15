$10 million approved for upgrades at Pittsburgh sports venues

PITTSBURGH — It’s the year of upgrades for Pittsburgh’s big venues that host the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. While the Sports & Exhibition Authority just approved $10 million for the facilities, Aaron Waller, the Executive Director, said it was planned prior to the 2026 draft announcement, but it couldn’t come at a better time.

“No matter how large or small the event we want to make sure the best foot forward and other businesses benefit as well,” Waller said.

One of the big projects is upgrading the Wi-Fi network at both Acrisure Stadium and PPG Paints Arena. The goal is to boost connectivity which likely will help with real-time sports betting and digital tickets for fans.

Another nearly $2 million to boost the exterior of Acrisure with planters and safety features as they plan for not just the events, but the people that will head to Pittsburgh next April bringing more business.

“We are in the hospitality business to begin with, so we are ready and overstaffed for those days. Frankly, we know people are going to want to go to the draft activities so we get them in and get them out with a great experience,” said Alex Moser with Wigle Whiskey.

