$1,000 stolen during quick change scam in East Huntingdon, police say

East Huntingdon scam suspect

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about a quick change scam in East Huntingdon.

Spokespeople for PSP on Twitter said the scam happened at the East Huntingdon Township Walmart. They say a man scammed the cashier out of $1,000 while she was making change.

Anyone with information on the man shown in the photo should contact PSP at 724-832-3288.

