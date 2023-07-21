$1,000 stolen during quick change scam in East Huntingdon, police say

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about a quick change scam in East Huntingdon.

Spokespeople for PSP on Twitter said the scam happened at the East Huntingdon Township Walmart. They say a man scammed the cashier out of $1,000 while she was making change.

THEFT- a quick change scam incident at the East Huntingdon Twp Walmart. Attached is a picture of a B/N/M who scammed the cashier out of $1,000.00 while she was making change for a water bottle purchase. Anyone with information contact Tpr Grabowski 724-832-3288 pic.twitter.com/WxwSRJWfs9 — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 20, 2023

Anyone with information on the man shown in the photo should contact PSP at 724-832-3288.

