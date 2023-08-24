$100,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at local Giant Eagle

A $100,000-winning lottery ticket was recently sold in Allegheny County.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket for the Aug. 23 drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-30-32-33-55, and the red Powerball 20.

The Giant Eagle at 230 Rodi Road in Penn Hills earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

