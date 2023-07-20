$100K winning Powerball ticket sold at local convenience store

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A local convenience store sold a winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing worth $100,000.

Ho Ho Food Mart on East Lutton Street in New Castle, Lawrence County earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was also sold in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. It matched five of five numbers with Power Play.

In addition to the New Castle ticket, three other players matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball, and purchased Power Play to win $100,000; and 10 players matched four out of five and the Powerball to win $50,000.

For information, visit palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group