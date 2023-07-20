Local

$100K winning Powerball ticket sold at local convenience store

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A local convenience store sold a winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing worth $100,000.

Ho Ho Food Mart on East Lutton Street in New Castle, Lawrence County earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was also sold in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. It matched five of five numbers with Power Play.

In addition to the New Castle ticket, three other players matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball, and purchased Power Play to win $100,000; and 10 players matched four out of five and the Powerball to win $50,000.

For information, visit palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Powerball: $2 million-winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania; other players in PA win big
  • SEVERE WEATHER: Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, lightning possible Thursday
  • Burger King assistant manager served customers fries from trash, police say
  • VIDEO: ‘We just want answers’: Natrona mother holds out hope her missing daughter will be found
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read