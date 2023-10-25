100th birthday party held for dedicated member of Wilkinsburg block watch

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A special 100th birthday celebration was held on Tuesday for a lifelong Wilkinsburg resident whose served on the police department’s block watch since its inception.

Frances Butts was beaming with excitement as she entered the party to applause. A large crowd of loved ones and borough workers attended the celebration, which was hosted by the borough’s police department within the municipal building.

“She’s been with us on our block watches, meetings, she’s very active in the community, she’s a dedicated church member with Baptist Temple Church on Race Street in Homewood,” said Chief of Police Ophelia Coleman. “I can’t say enough about Mrs. Butts.”

Mrs. Butts told Channel 11 that she had come to the party from the YMCA gym, and said that remaining active and eating well have been among her secrets to a long life.

But, “first, is God above,” she said. “He has directed me, he has protected me and now I’m still a survivor.”

In addition to her dedicated service on the block watch, Mrs. Butts is also a mother of six and a breast cancer survivor. She attended Wilberforce University, a private HBCU. Fellow alumni and sorors attended the party.

When asked about her advice for youth, Butts said “no man is an island, no man stands alone, all that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own. God is good.”

