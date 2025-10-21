$10.4 million project on Cranberry Interchange wraps up after 2 years of work

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-year-long construction project has come to an end in Cranberry Township in Butler County.

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials said $10.4 million worth of improvements along the Cranberry Interchange (Exit 28) are complete.

The updates include concrete repair on ramps and bridges, guiderail updates, drainage improvements and safety enhancements.

Officials said the project is part of the PA Turnpike’s Capital Plan Investment, which puts around $8 billion toward various safety projects over the next ten years and is funded exclusively through toll payments. Other projects, the Turnpike said, will reduce congestion and provide a better travel experience for drivers.

Work started in July 2023 and a final inspection was carried out last week.

Crews worked with CDR Maguire Engineering, The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and Whitman, Requardt and Associates, LLC to complete the project.

