11 Cares and our viewers helped make a difference for local veterans and their pets.

This weekend’s drive took in more than $1,400 in donations and collected more than 2,800 pounds of pet food and treats.

Viewers also donated a range of pet supplies, including cat litter, crates and carriers and other pet care essentials.

You can still help by donating to Animal Friends, located at 562 Camp Horne Road near Emsworth.

Click here for more information.

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