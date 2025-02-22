11 Investigates Exclusive: DA calls police officer’s credibility into question

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates spoke to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala about our investigation into a Pittsburgh Police Officer who’s off the job and under investigation.

The officer, Sgt. Anthony Dilley was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman who filed a domestic violence complaint against her boyfriend.

Dilley investigated that case and filed criminal charges against the boyfriend.

According to court documents, at a preliminary hearing and under oath on the witness stand, Dilley denied the alleged relationship.

“Dilley’s credibility is now at issue with my office, so the use of him as a police officer as we move forward is questionable, if it can be done at all. That’s a matter that I think Pittsburgh Police should handle,” said District Attorney Zappala, who added that he would have had a bigger problem if the officer had lied about the “basis upon which charges were filed.”

Court observers said that could have led to perjury charges.

11 Investigates also broke the story that Pittsburgh Police hired Dilley after he resigned under fire as a lab technician in the Wyoming, Michigan Police Department.

According to multiple media reports out of Michigan, Dilley allegedly falsified his credentials to get the job in Michigan.

Sources told 11 investigates that Pittsburgh was aware of his troubled past in Michigan and hired him anyway.

According to sources inside Pittsburgh Police, a supervisor in 2023 expressed concerns about Dilley’s issues in Michigan but was told nothing could be done.

Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department has declined comment on the case and the investigation.

Dilley has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Office of Municipal Investigations.

The District Attorney told 11 Investigates he’s watching and waiting.

“It’s a conduct unbecoming a police officer, there was no reason to not be forthright in his position on that matter. I’ll wait to hear what OMI has to say and then I’ll go from there,” said Zappala.

The defendant in that domestic violence case was found not guilty of all charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group