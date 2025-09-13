11 Investigates gets exclusive look at new camera equipment for Pittsburgh area U.S. Marshals

PITTSBURGH — We’re accustomed to seeing body camera video from police, but U.S. Marshals in our area have just acquired them.

11 investigates Jatara McGee got a “behind-the-scenes exclusive” on the impact the cameras are having on the street.

We’ve seen the videos for years as police departments around the country invest millions into body-worn cameras.

Even before protesters demanded more police accountability in 2020, many local police departments were already wearing them.

The Pennsylvania State Police finished its rollout, outfitting more than 3,000 troopers in April.

and now the feds --are following suit.

For the first time ever, when U.S. Marshals make arrests and execute search warrants, they’re being recorded.

Axon body cameras capture their every move.

“I hope that it shows everyone out there that we want to build community trust,” said Western District U.S. Marshal Stephen Eberle

Enhancing public trust is one goal.

U.S. Marshall Stephen Eberle says it’s also about transparency and accountability.

He thinks the footage is a training game-changer by essentially allowing them to play Monday morning quarterback in a constructive way.

“It’s invaluable to us. We will even take -- on a monthly basis, we review video footage of our tactics,” Eberle said.

Advocates have long said cameras help hold both sides accountable and can even help de-escalate situations.

U.S. Marshals track down some of the most violent fugitives out there.

“They know they’re going to be spending a lot of time behind bars, so they do not want to be captured,” Eberle said.

The job can turn dangerous at a moment’s notice.

“We’re humans too. We have families, too,” said U.S. Marshal Alisha. “We always want to be in the safest position for both sides of it.”

The Department of Justice first announced the U.S. Marshals’ body-worn camera program with a pilot in 2019.

Ultimately, the government expanded it -- providing more than 3,610 deputy U.S. marshals to date with body cams.

Now, as they close in on wanted people in Pittsburgh, a watchful eye sees every step.

