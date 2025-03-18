11 Investigates helps gets guardrail replaced for worried Carrick neighbors

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is getting action for people in a local neighborhood.

They reached out to 11 Investigates after a guardrail was destroyed by a driver more than a year ago and the city failed to replace it and wouldn’t return their calls for help.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle got involved and took their concerns to Pittsburgh Councilman Anthony Coghill, who helped push the project through.

Coghill said it took some time and he had to stay on the case, but the city finally installed a brand new guardrail just a couple of weeks ago.

And neighbors said they can finally rest easy knowing they are once again protected from cars by a heavy-duty, metal guardrail.

“We just had this one here, but he asked me if I wanted one there, and I said yeah,” said Ed Korshlak, who lives in a house just a short distance from the guardrail.

Without a guardrail, which had been there since he moved into the house in 2003, he was worried that a vehicle could wind up in his living room, potentially harming him, his wife or his grandkids.

Korshlak showed Earle the brand-new guardrail the city just installed right in front of his home on Plateau Street in Carrick.

Earle: What was your reaction when you saw the guys out here?

Korshlak: Oh very happy, both of us, we were excited and couldn’t wait till it was done.

Korshlak’s frustrations began more than a year ago, when the driver of a stolen vehicle took out the guardrail in August of 2023.

The city quickly replaced the guardrail, but just about a month later it was destroyed again.

This time a driver under the influence of alcohol rammed through the guardrail, careened through the yard and took off.

Police said the driver left the scene and rammed into some vehicles a short distance away.

Korshlak said the city told him they couldn’t install the new guardrail until work on a nearby sewer line was completed.

It took nearly a year for that work to be done.

After waiting patiently and getting no response from the city, Korshlak reached out to 11 Investigates back in December.

He showed us the orange traffic cones he set up just to warn drivers coming down the steep hill.

“People sometimes come flying down there. In the wintertime, they slide down there, so we do need a guardrail,” Korshlak told Earle last December.

Earle reached out to the city after speaking with Korshlak and they said they were evaluating options such as new signs and weren’t so sure they would replace the guardrail.

Earle then reached out to Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill, who represents Carrick.

Coghill help push the project through.

Coghill thanked Earle for bringing this to his attention and he said he was glad he could help out.

Earle: You guys can rest easy now?

Korshlak: Oh at least for a while. I mean we feel a whole lot better now. I would like to thank Channel 11 and Mr. Coghill. Without you guys, we probably would have never got this done.

The city also installed signs to help guide drivers around the bend at the guardrail.

