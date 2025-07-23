11 Investigates rides along with U.S. Marshals as they make big arrests in our area

PITTSBURGH — From violent offenders to wanted fugitives, the U.S. Marshals are tasked with bringing them in.

“That’s our main focus is going after the most violent and dangerous of fugitives out there,” Us. Marshal Stephen Eberle tells Channel 11.

We often tell you when the elite group makes big arrests, but aren’t clued into the level of planning involved or the level of danger.

This summer, 11 Investigates’ Jatara McGee was invited into the process. Now, she’s sharing that exclusive access on 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

