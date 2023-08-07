11 young adults receive Shyne Awards for excellence in overlooked categories

PITTSBURGH — Young adults were honored for positive achievements today during a ceremony at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Honorees received “Shyne Awards” during the event. They were recognized for excellence in community service, to arts, to science.

The co-founder of the Shyne Awards started the non-profit organization to honor underprivileged youth whose achievements can often go overlooked. It is an opportunity to make deserving kids feel special.

“What we do is we transport them in BMWs, they walk the red carpet, they are the stars! Their pictures are taken, they’re interviewed by red carpet correspondents, and then, in a lavish awards ceremony, they are celebrated on a public platform,” co-founder Orlana Darkins Drewery said.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland hosted this year’s award show/

11 kids were recognized.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group