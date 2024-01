ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Twelve businesses are currently being impacted by a water main break in Ross Township.

The break happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday along McKnight Road, near a GetGo location.

West View Water Authority said no residents are impacted by the break.

Crews are still working to find the source of the break.

