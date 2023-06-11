14-year-old wanted in relation to fatal shooting in Uniontown arrested, Fayette County DA says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A 14-year-old facing criminal homicide charges in relation to a fatal shooting that happened in Uniontown on Tuesday has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued for Antonyo Owens on Thursday.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Owens was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Bowers would not say where Owens was caught.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation that was in the works since Saturday.

Bower said Uniontown Police, Connellsville Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Fugitive Task Force were all involved in the operation.

There were no injuries.

