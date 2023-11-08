15 businesses offering Veterans Day deals around Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Veterans Day is Saturday, a day to recognize all U.S. veterans and active military service members.

To thank military personnel for their service, businesses offer free items or discounts on or around Veterans Day. Here are some of the deals being offered around Pittsburgh from local and national businesses.

Happy Veterans Day!

(Note: This is not a complete list. Not every restaurant/business in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local locations to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most ask for proof of service)

Eat’n Park

Recognizing veterans and active military personnel goes beyond a single day for Eat’n Park. Throughout November, the restaurant is offering a 10% discount on an entire check. On Veteran’s Day, military personnel get a free Smiley Cookie on top of the discount.

Sheetz

Sheetz is offering a free half-turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink to current and former military personnel on Saturday. The deal includes extras and add-ons to the sub. Sheetz locations with car washes will also offer its $9 car wash option for free.

Primanti Bros

On Nov. 10 and 11, military personnel can get a free classic sandwich when they dine in at most Primanti Bros locations.

Bob Evans

Veterans and military members can eat for free if they dine in at Bob Evans on Saturday. Military personnel can choose one of 10 breakfast items from a special menu all day. Click here to see the full menu.

McDonald’s

At participating McDonald’s, military personnel can enjoy a free meal.

During breakfast, the free option is a Sausage McMuffin with Egg Meal, which comes with a small soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a hash brown. During lunch and dinner, the option includes a 10 piece Chicken McNugget Meal, which comes with a small size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a small order of fries.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or cold brewed coffee to veterans, military service members and military spouses on Saturday.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is saying “thank you” to veterans by offering them a free sandwich on Saturday.

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh

Veterans and active duty members of the military can go to the Carnegie Science Center with a guest on Saturday for free. Admission to the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History is 50% off for veterans and up to three guests.

National Parks

Entry into all National Parks is free on Veteran’s Day.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is offering a 30% discount to active and former military personnel, along with their immediate families, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12.

Dave N Busters

Military personnel can have a little fun for less at Dave & Busters all weekend long. The restaurant and arcade is offering a free entree of up to $20 and a $10 Power Card to veterans and active duty military members.

McCormick and Schmicks Seafood & Steaks

McCormick and Schmicks have a special menu for military members on Nov. 12 that’s half off. Some of the entrees on the menu include Sugar & Spice Cedar Planked Salmon and Choice Center Cut Top Sirloin.

Making a reservation is strongly recommended.

Click here to see the entire exclusive menu.

Hard Rock Café

Hard Rock Café is offering military members a free Legendary burger all day Saturday in addition to its usual 15% military discount.

Golden Coral

Every year, Golden Corral holds a Military Appreciation Dinner. This year, the dinner is on Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. until close. They’re honoring military heroes with a free meal at the event. Click here for more details about the appreciation dinner.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members can get select meals for free at Chili’s on Saturday. Those entrees include:

Old Timer with Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Three-Piece Crispers with fries

Chili or Soup with a side salad

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group