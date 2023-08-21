Local

15 cars broken into overnight Saturday in Squirrel Hill, police say

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Shattered Windshield (File Photo) (dlewis33/Getty Images)

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said there was a rash of car break-ins overnight Saturday in Squirrel Hill.

“This is a whole other level. This is massive damage that’s going to cost you tons of money and tons of time just to get that repaired,” said David Knoll, who lives in the area.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., which drivers police say are more at risk.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally
  • 2 lucky lottery winners split $135,995 prize; 1 ticket sold at local gas station
  • Chris Peluso, Broadway actor with roles in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Wicked,’ dead at 40
  • VIDEO: Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days sees record-breaking attendance during its 22nd celebration
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read