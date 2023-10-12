15-year-old charged after allegedly walking into local EMS station with loaded gun

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is facing charges after Pennsylvania state police say he walked into a local EMS station with a loaded gun.

According to state police, a 15-year-old from Washington entered the Washington County Ambulance & Chair station in Canton Township with a firearm.

When troopers got to the scene, the teenager was on the ground being restrained by the victims.

State police took the teenager into custody and seized a loaded 9mm pistol from him.

The teenager is facing multiple firearms act violations and terroristic threats charges.

He was transferred to juvenile probation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group