15-year-old identified as person who burglarized Indiana County gas station

ARMAGH BOROUGH, Pa. — A 15-year-old has been identified as the person who burglarized a gas station in Indiana County Wednesday.

According to PSP, troopers responded to a burglary in process around 1:30 a.m. at One Stop, 90 Indiana Street, in Armagh Borough.

The suspect, who is seen on surveillance footage, broke through the front glass doors and stole “various items” before leaving.

According to state police, the juvenile had taken a family member’s red Toyota Tacoma and returned it after the burglary.

The juvenile will be charged via a written allegation filed before the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department.

