150 2nd graders given winter gear at Coats for Kids giveaway in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Second graders in the McKeesport Area School District were given winter gear at the Coats for Kids giveaway.

A total of 150 kids were given coats, gloves, hats and shoes to be prepared for the winter months.

The event was made possible by volunteers Diane Elias and Joe Lopretto, as well as members of the McKeesport Firefighters Local 10, White Oak Fire Department, Rainbow Fire Department, Coulter Fire Department and the McKeesport Police Department.

