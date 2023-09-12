$1,500, shotgun stolen during armed robbery at Beaver County business

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating an armed robbery at a Beaver County business.

PSP said in a report that Johnston Market, located on Pine St. in Hookstown, was robbed Monday just before 10 p.m.

A man entered the store with a knife and demanded the employee give him all the cash from the store. Police say he ended up stealing about $1,500 and a shotgun kept near the cash register.

During the robbery, police say the man was wearing a black mask, black clothes and carrying a green book bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group