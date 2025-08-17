16-year-old charged in connection with East Liberty mass shooting that wounded 4 people

PITTSBURGH — Police arrested 16-year-old Aaron Reddix of McKees Rocks five days after a mass shooting in Garland Park, East Liberty.

He is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a firearm by a minor, among other charges.

“There’s no reason why a child at 16-year-old should be running around the streets with a handgun,” said Sam Gibson, CEO and founder of We the PPL 412.

Court documents show that, on June 27, Reddix and four other teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

Officers chased the stolen vehicle until the driver crashed along Route 65.

After a foot chase, police found guns that matched shell casings found at Garland Park the night of the shooting.

Channel 11 also learned this is not the first time Reddix has faced a firearm charge.

In March, court documents show, Reddix was released on nonmonetary bail after being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor, among a slew of other charges.

Ahyanna Moton, senior manager for The Community Builders, is relieved that one person believed to be connected to the Garland Park shooting is behind bars. However, she believes more funding should be devoted to creating activities for the city’s youth.

Reddix is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Sept. 12.

