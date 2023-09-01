Local

17-year-old critically injured in fall on North Shore Riverwalk

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fall A teen was critically injured in a fall on the North Shore Riverwalk early Friday. Officers blocked the area while medics responded.

PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old was critically injured when he fell down three flights of stairs on the North Shore Riverwalk early Friday.

Police and EMS were called to 1 Federal St. for the male, who fell from a handrail near River Rescue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Medics took him to a local hospital with a head injury in critical but stable condition. He was conscious and talking while on the way to the hospital.

His current condition is not known.

