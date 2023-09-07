18-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening Indiana County school district

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Indiana County man is behind bars after Pennsylvania state police say he sent a video on Snapchat threatening harm against a school district.

According to state police, Spencer Thomas Baker, 18, was charged with one felony count of terroristic threats after he threatened harm against the Homer-Center School District.

State police said around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning, several students at the junior/senior high school at 70 Wildcat Lane reported to the principal that they were aware of a threatening Snapchat video that was sent to a student.

The video showed Baker holding a shotgun and indicating that he was arriving at the district, state police said.

After receiving the information, the district’s security officers instituted an enhanced exterior presence. The incident was then reported to state police.

Troopers found Baker in his home and took him into custody.

Baker is being held in the Indiana County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

State police and the Homer-Center School District administration thank the students for their prompt report of this incident.

