18-year-old arrested in deadly Sheraden shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Malachi Smith 18, was arrested for the May 31 shooting death of a male in the 600 block of Sherwood Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officers were called there around 10 p.m. for three ShotSpotter alerts totaling 17 rounds.

They found a man lying in the grass, shot in the chest and leg. Medics treated him on scene and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Smith is charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

