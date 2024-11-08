19-year-old appointed to Sharpsburg council, makes community history

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A college sophomore is thrilled to give back to his community by serving as the youngest council member ever. Roman Mason grew up in Sharpsburg and has already served as a junior councilman when he was a student at Fox Chapel. Now in college, Mason says he’s thrilled to bring a fresh perspective to the council.

Mason said, “I am giving a different point of view than everyone else sitting at the table.”

At 19 years of age, Sharpsburg native Roman Mason has made history as the youngest person to ever serve on the Sharpsburg Council.

Mason was officially appointed to fill the unexpired term of Kacie Cope who resigned in late September.

“I’ve had a lot of different unique perspectives in my life so I think I can use those to my advantage and use them as a positive way to make change,” Mason said.

Mason’s always had an interest in politics. He was class president at Fox Chapel High School and also served as a junior councilman in Sharpsburg.

He explained, “I do have experience and I think that’s the biggest sentiment that I want to echo to people is that no matter what age you are if you have these experiences, nothing can hold you back. Go out and do what you want to do and the things you believe in..do it.”

The Duquesne University Sophomore is currently studying accounting. He plans to continue being a full-time student while serving on the council.

“Voice your opinion to me I want to know your thoughts and how you feel about things that are actually happening here because the decisions that we make actually affect the constituents of the town,” he explained.

Christine DeRunk, Sharpsburg’s Borough Manager said, “We are thrilled to have Roman Mason on Borough Council. He is a lifelong resident and has been active in advocating for public parks and activities for young people. He brings a fresh perspective and loves his community, so we are thrilled that he stepped up to serve.”

Mason has run for council twice before and lost, something he says taught him a lot. He’ll get to participate in his council’s first vote this Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group