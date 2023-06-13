Local

The 1975 bringing their 2023 tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — British pop rock band The 1975 announced their biggest North American tour to date, and one of the stops include Pittsburgh.

The band will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Fan presale tickets for the “Still .. at their very best” tour go on sale Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Public tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. You can sign up for the exclusive fan presale here: http://the1975.com/tour

