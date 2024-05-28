Local

1985 cold case: Man shot to death after watching Steelers in Monday Night football at local bar

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on a cold case homicide from nearly 40 years ago.

State police in Indiana County said David John Alexander, 34, was found dead near a pond near a wooded area of Blacklick Township on Sept. 23, 1985. He had been shot three times.

Alexander was last seen on Sept. 16 leaving Skunk’s Bar in Blairsville, after the Pittsburgh Steelers played a Monday Night football game.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Indiana at (724) 357-1975 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

